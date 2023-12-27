BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,570 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 9.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after acquiring an additional 569,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after purchasing an additional 397,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

