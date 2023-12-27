BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 28,964 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 6.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $29,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

