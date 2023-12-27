BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,907 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.14.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

