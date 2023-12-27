BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.22 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,201 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

