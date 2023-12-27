BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.3037 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.