BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

LMT stock opened at $450.18 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.91.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

