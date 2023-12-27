BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $25,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,568,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

