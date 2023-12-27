BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 20.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $99,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

