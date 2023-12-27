BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 24,746 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,637,000 after acquiring an additional 416,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,571 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 737,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.