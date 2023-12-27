BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,252,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,953,000 after buying an additional 93,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

