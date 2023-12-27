BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.05 and a 200-day moving average of $164.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.