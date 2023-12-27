Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$84.00 at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.29.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

About Boardwalk REIT

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$70.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$67.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$48.24 and a 1-year high of C$74.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

