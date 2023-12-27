Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.9 %

BKNG stock traded down $30.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,535.82. 72,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,755. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,955.35 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,019.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,385.79.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

