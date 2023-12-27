Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Reduced by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,385.79.

BKNG stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,566.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,019.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,955.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

