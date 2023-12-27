Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.50

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 24784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

BWMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $533.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,817.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

