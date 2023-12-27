BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 2.7%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 106,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 554,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BRC
BRC Stock Performance
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. Analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at BRC
In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $94,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $94,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851,018 shares in the company, valued at $49,476,419.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 257,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,975 in the last 90 days. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of BRC
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 556.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BRC
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.