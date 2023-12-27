Brian Tellef Vaasjo Buys 12,800 Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Stock

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Hydro One stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 59,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,794. Hydro One Limited has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$40.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.8828916 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.11%.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.95.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

