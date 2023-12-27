Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.72

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.65, with a volume of 49945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

Brinker International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after buying an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after buying an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

