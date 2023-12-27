Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $59,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,126.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,217. The firm has a market cap of $527.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.45 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $961.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $898.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

