Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.34. The company had a trading volume of 50,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.43 and a one year high of $203.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $1,329,729.31. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 59,282 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,477.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $1,329,729.31. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,282 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,477.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,840 shares of company stock worth $6,962,608. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

