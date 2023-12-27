Brokerages Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT at $110.00

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 31.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

