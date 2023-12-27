Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) PT at C$282.92

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$282.92.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$277.71 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$197.66 and a 1-year high of C$281.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$253.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$247.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$987.50 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 8.6100787 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

