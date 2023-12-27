Brokerages Set Kellanova (NYSE:K) PT at $63.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $3,864,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,942,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,566,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 650,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 122,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 209,054 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 3rd quarter worth $3,248,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,607,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,670,000 after buying an additional 345,830 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.06.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

