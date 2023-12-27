Brokerages Set Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Target Price at $12.10

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.10.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LAAC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 0.4 %
About Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas (Argentina)
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.