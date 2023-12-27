Brokerages Set Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Target Price at $12.10

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2023

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAAC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 0.4 %

LAAC stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.