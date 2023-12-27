Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $12.00

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.80.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $372.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.81 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
