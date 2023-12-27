Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $12.00

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 440,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,195,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 211.6% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,884,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,747,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $372.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.81 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

