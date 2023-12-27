Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT at $248.57

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.57.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $237.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.83. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

