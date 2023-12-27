Brokerages Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Target Price at $55.17

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 474,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.