Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,860. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.16.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

