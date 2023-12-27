Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.72

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -624.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,368,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,023,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 745,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,024.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,975,000 after purchasing an additional 686,614 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 27,286,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 238,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $19,467,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

