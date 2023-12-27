Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Brookfield by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

BN stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,558,058 shares of company stock worth $11,644,139. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BN. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

