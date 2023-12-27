Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,803,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 214,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,127. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.