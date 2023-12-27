BRP Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

BRP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years. BRP has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BRP to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.15.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

