BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VWO opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32.

Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

