Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 14,643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.3 %

BX opened at $131.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.06. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

