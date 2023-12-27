Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

