Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.