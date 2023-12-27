Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,553 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

