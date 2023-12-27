Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Has $1.41 Million Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYA stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.