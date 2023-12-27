Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 5.7% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after acquiring an additional 128,972 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $60.59.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

