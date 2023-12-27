Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Has $254,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

