Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

