Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Invests $271,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

