Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Makes New $212,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $151.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.53. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

