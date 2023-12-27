Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 66,626 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

