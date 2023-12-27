Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Bunge Global makes up 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Bunge Global by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.80. 39,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,512. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

