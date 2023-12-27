BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,762,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. 64,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,041. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

