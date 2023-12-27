Cable & Wireless Communications (OTCMKTS:CWIXF) Shares Up 6.8%

Cable & Wireless Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:CWIXF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 32,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Cable & Wireless Communications Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cable & Wireless Communications
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.