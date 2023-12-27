Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 7,121 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 409.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 227.0% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 77,612 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 415.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 156,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 125,792 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. 141,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,073. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

