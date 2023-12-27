Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $30,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,881,000 after purchasing an additional 542,314 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,112. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

