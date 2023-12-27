Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 392,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $450,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BNDX traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,926. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $1.3568 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.